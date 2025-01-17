LA Times Today: L.A. fire officials could have put engines in the Palisades before the fire broke out. They didn’t

LAFD firefighters have been working around the clock to combat the Palisades Fire, but the La Times reports that before fires broke out last Tuesday, top fire commanders decided not to assign roughly one thousand firefighters to duty — even as life-threatening winds picked up.



Times investigative reporters Alene Tchekmediyan and Paul Pringle asked fire officials about that decision and joined Lisa McRee.