LA Times Today: Trump is sworn in as the nation’s 47th president, capping historic comeback
With bitter cold outside, for the first time since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration, the swearing in of a new American president happened inside in the Capitol rotunda. Donald Trump’s message: The golden age of America starts now.
Faith Pinho watched the inauguration and the signing of a flurry of executive orders tonight.
