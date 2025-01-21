LA Times Today: Trump is sworn in as the nation’s 47th president, capping historic comeback

With bitter cold outside, for the first time since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration, the swearing in of a new American president happened inside in the Capitol rotunda. Donald Trump’s message: The golden age of America starts now.



Faith Pinho watched the inauguration and the signing of a flurry of executive orders tonight.