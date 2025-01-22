LA Times Today: Trump made many ‘Day 1’ promises. Will he make good on them?

As promised in his inaugural address, President Donald Trump orders an end birthright citizenship. California Attorney General Rob Bonta this morning clapped back.



L.A. Times staff writer Kevin Rector joined Lisa McRee with what Bonta plans and to unpack the rest of Trump’s raft of executive actions that he told us were coming.