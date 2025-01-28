Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:54
Train for your office job part 3: Hands, wrists, forearms and elbows
Lifestyle

By Deborah Vankin
 and Mark E. Potts
Do these exercises to help stretch and strengthen your hands, wrists, forearms and elbows. They’re demonstrated by trainer Melissa Gunn, of Pure Strength LA, whose team trains desk workers on how to protect their bodies through exercise.
Lifestyle
Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is a Features writer for the Los Angeles Times covering the $6-trillion world of Wellness from a California perspective.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

