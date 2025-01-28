LA Times Today: What did Trump’s team learn from past legal battles? Immigrant advocates prepare to find out

One week after President Donald Trump took office, the Los Angeles Drug Enforcement Administration takes to Instagram to prove it’s cooperating with authorities in the immigration crackdown.



As Trump moves forward with sweeping immigration policy changes, Andrea Castillo is here to talk about what we should expect.