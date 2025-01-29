LA Times Today: Judy Chu on rebuilding after the Eaton Fire and the future of FEMA

In the wake of the Southern California fires that took at least 28 lives and destroyed more than 12,000 structures, President Donald Trump took aim at the nation’s emergency management agency FEMA, questioning if it should be dismantled entirely, or if the financial aid for the blue state of California should come with strings attached.



Congresswoman Judy Chu represents the fire victims in Altadena and joined Lisa McRee to talk about the politics of disaster.