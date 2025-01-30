Advertisement
LA Times Today: Those rebuilding after L.A. fires will likely face higher lumber prices as Trump tariffs loom
LA Times Today: Those rebuilding after L.A. fires will likely face higher lumber prices as Trump tariffs loom

Just days before the Palisades and Eaton fires destroyed more than 12,000 homes, President Donald Trump repeated his threat of tariffs on Canadian imports – including lumber – which will be critical to Southern California’s reconstruction.

How much could it cost us? Economics reporter Don Lee joined Lisa McRee with details.
