LA Times Today: Those rebuilding after L.A. fires will likely face higher lumber prices as Trump tariffs loom

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Just days before the Palisades and Eaton fires destroyed more than 12,000 homes, President Donald Trump repeated his threat of tariffs on Canadian imports – including lumber – which will be critical to Southern California’s reconstruction.



How much could it cost us? Economics reporter Don Lee joined Lisa McRee with details.