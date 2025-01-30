LA Times Today: GOP politicizes wildfire aid

Even before he took office, President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to cut off disaster relief funding for California if Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t agree to water policy changes.



Other prominent Republicans have also chimed in saying there should be consequences for what they say are the state’s bad decisions.



L.A. Times climate columnist Sammy Roth has written about the politics of recovery.