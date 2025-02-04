Train for Your Desk Job: Lower Back

The lower back might be the most common area of complaint for desk workers. Its muscles hold you upright in the same position all day. But overusing them can cause fatigued muscles that can then become inflamed, tight and painful. Often it results in a dull ache. Short movement breaks, even just for 1-2 minutes, are especially important for the lower back, as they release tension and aid circulation.



Do these exercises to help stretch and strengthen your lower back, including your glutes. They’re demonstrated by trainer Melissa Gunn, of Pure Strength LA, whose team trains desk workers on how to protect their bodies through exercise.