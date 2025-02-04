LA Times Today: Trump is creating an imperial presidency — and he’s doing it by decree
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
- Share via
Another day, another raft of presidential executive orders. Today, President Donald Trump ordering the U.S. Treasury to create a fund that might purchase TikTok and bestowing on reality TV producer and creator of “The Apprentice,” Mark Burnett, the title of Special Envoy to United Kingdom.
As L.A. Times columnist Doyle McManus writes, Trump’s rule by decree is creating something America has not seen before: an imperial presidency.
As L.A. Times columnist Doyle McManus writes, Trump’s rule by decree is creating something America has not seen before: an imperial presidency.