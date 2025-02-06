Hundreds gather for two protests against Trump’s policies

High school students rallied in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning against Trump’s recent immigration crackdown. Later Wednesday, hundreds gathered to protest Trump’s recent actions, including the immigration crackdown and the targeting members of the LGBTQIA+ community. It marks the fourth consecutive day of protests. This comes after hundreds of students walked out of their high schools on Tuesday, part of a long Los Angeles tradition of student walkouts for civil and immigrant rights.
Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.
Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.