Hundreds gather for two protests against Trump’s policies

High school students rallied in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning against Trump’s recent immigration crackdown. Later Wednesday, hundreds gathered to protest Trump’s recent actions, including the immigration crackdown and the targeting members of the LGBTQIA+ community. It marks the fourth consecutive day of protests. This comes after hundreds of students walked out of their high schools on Tuesday, part of a long Los Angeles tradition of student walkouts for civil and immigrant rights.

