Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as an intern, video reporter and content creator for De Los, The Times’ Latinidad section. Before joining the newsroom, she was a two-time NBCUniversal Academy fellow and field producer intern for Telemundo 52 Los Angeles, where she helped produce live segments including coverage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. She also served as the student representative for the National Assn. of Hispanic Journalists and is currently the digital creator for the NAHJ-LA professional chapter. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications in broadcast journalism with an emphasis in Spanish media from Cal State Fullerton in 2023.