Train for Your Desk Job: Hips and Hamstrings

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



When we sit, the hips and knees are flexed at a 90-degree angle. The hip flexors — the muscles that run along the front of the hip — become compressed and shortened. Over time, like a rubber band left untouched in a drawer for a year, they lose elasticity. When you stand up, those muscles are stretched out to 180 degrees, often resulting in hip tightness and pain. The hip flexor muscles are anchored to the lumbar spine and they pull on the lower back, so tightness in your hips contributes to lower back pain as well.



Similarly, when the knee is bent at a 90-degree angle, the hamstrings shorten and tighten. Tightness in the hamstrings tugs on the pelvis and can lead to buttocks and lower back pain and may put you at risk for tearing the hamstring when running or participating in sports.



Do these exercises to help stretch and strengthen your hips and hamstrings. They’re demonstrated by trainer Melissa Gunn, of Pure Strength LA, whose team trains desk workers on how to protect their bodies through exercise.