The drama, intrigue and mystery of L.A.’s bug kingdom

There’s significant insect and spider diversity in L.A. To see it, slow down.

By Lila Seidman
 and Albert Brave Tiger Lee
An entire miniature world exists in the otherwise outsize city of L.A. But it takes patience — and perhaps a net — to appreciate it.

There are at least 3,000 to 4,000 insect and spider species in Los Angeles — and the figure is likely much higher.

Lisa Gonzalez, an entomologist and program manager of invertebrates for L.A. County’s Natural History Museum, said taking in this vast kingdom requires you to slow down while moving through the world.

These creatures are small and often need to stay still, hide or be camouflaged to survive, she said.

The payoff can be profound.

“There’s this whole hidden world that most people never get to see or don’t know about,” Gonzalez said on a hike we took in Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in northeast L.A. over the summer.

There are flies that resemble hefty bees, and bright green spiders that pounce on hapless pollinators. A black beetle frequently seen on L.A. trails sticks up its backside as a warning: They can emit a foul stench.

Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman is a reporter focused on California wildlife and the outdoors for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining The Times in 2020, she has investigated mental health policy and jumped on breaking news. A native Angeleno, Seidman holds a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.

Albert Brave Tiger Lee

Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.

