LA Times Today: Mexico and Canada order retaliatory tariffs on U.S. after Trump starts trade war

World leaders from Canada to Europe to India reacted to President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports that he says will take effect March 12 “without exceptions or exemptions.” Particularly impacted is Mexico, the U.S.’s biggest trading partner.



L.A. Times staff writer Kate Linthicum is based in Mexico City and joined Lisa McRee.