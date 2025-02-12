LA Times Today: Mexico and Canada order retaliatory tariffs on U.S. after Trump starts trade war
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
- Share via
World leaders from Canada to Europe to India reacted to President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports that he says will take effect March 12 “without exceptions or exemptions.” Particularly impacted is Mexico, the U.S.’s biggest trading partner.
L.A. Times staff writer Kate Linthicum is based in Mexico City and joined Lisa McRee.
L.A. Times staff writer Kate Linthicum is based in Mexico City and joined Lisa McRee.