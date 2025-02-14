LA Times Today: The ‘Love Boat’ faces a tragic ending in a lonely California slough

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



“The Love Boat” was a hit romantic comedy-drama which aired for nine seasons beginning in the late 1970s. The cruise ship M.S. Aurora was one of the real-life inspirations for the show. But there’s no love for that boat now as it sits neglected and abandoned in Northern California.



L.A. Times’ Jessica Garrison wrote about the heartbreaking demise of the ship and joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.