LA Times Today: Street vendors and other workers in L.A.’s massive informal economy react to Trump

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



People took to the streets in L.A. and across the country last week, for a day without immigrants, protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdowns.



Those policies could cause widespread economic disruptions and drive up prices for consumers.



Teddy’s Red Tacos reported a 50 percent drop in sales at its ten locations in January after the inauguration. Workers there say they are avoiding going outside, and using rideshares instead of public transportation.