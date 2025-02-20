LA Times Today: How Linda McMahon’s mission to dismantle the Education Department could affect California

President Donald Trump has tapped long time pro wrestling executive Linda McMahon to be his education secretary. And in her confirmation hearing last week McMahon made it clear, she’s planning for a smack down that will put the education department out of business.



L.A. Times reporter Howard Blume is here to discuss what that could mean for L.A. students.