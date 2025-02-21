LA Times Today: With an executive order, Trump casts doubt on the future of EVs in California
It’s no secret President Donald Trump is no fan of electric vehicles and plans to rollback funding for EVs. Under the Biden administration, Governor Newsom had a partner in Washington, D.C. But now the golden state’s EV future is in doubt.
L.A. Times business reporter Caroline Petrow-Cohen joined us with the story.
