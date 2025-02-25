Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:59
L.A. clears makeshift shelters along flood channel in Highland Park
By Nathan Solis
Brian van der Brug and Mark E. Potts
Several makeshift shelters built between the 110 parkway and the flood channel were demolished Monday morning by the city of Los Angeles. The shelters were dismantled by city workers and scraped off the flood channel floor with pitchforks, shovels and bulldozers as the residents watched.
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis reports on breaking news with the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times.

Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

