L.A. clears makeshift shelters along flood channel in Highland Park

Several makeshift shelters built between the 110 parkway and the flood channel were demolished Monday morning by the city of Los Angeles. The shelters were dismantled by city workers and scraped off the flood channel floor with pitchforks, shovels and bulldozers as the residents watched.