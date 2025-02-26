LA Times Today: Coverage of pilots’ legacy goes beyond their gender

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In “The Six Triple Eight,” Kerry Washington leads a battalion of all-female soldiers in world war two. The film is based on a true story. In fact, women now make up about 17 percent of the U.S. military’s active duty force.



Since being allowed to join the armed forces in 1948, women have broken barriers and served their country with distinction. But, as L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison points out, their accomplishments are more important than their gender.



