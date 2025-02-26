Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:16
Thousands of University of California healthcare, research and technical employees go on strike
California

Thousands of University of California healthcare, research and technical employees go on strike

Videography by 
Suhauna Hussain
Video editing by 
Mark E. Potts
Thousands of University of California healthcare, research and technical employees walked off the job Wednesday, urging the university to address staffing shortages and end what they describe as restrictions on employees’ ability to raise concerns about workplace conditions.

The planned three-day strike comes amid strained negotiations between the 10-campus UC system and University Professional and Technical Employees-CWA Local 9119, the union representing nearly 20,000 employees.

The strike could affect operations at hospitals and clinics as well as research on a wide array of medical, climate and other issues.
California
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a business reporter covering California labor and workplace issues for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement