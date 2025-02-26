Thousands of University of California healthcare, research and technical employees go on strike

Thousands of University of California healthcare, research and technical employees walked off the job Wednesday, urging the university to address staffing shortages and end what they describe as restrictions on employees’ ability to raise concerns about workplace conditions.



The planned three-day strike comes amid strained negotiations between the 10-campus UC system and University Professional and Technical Employees-CWA Local 9119, the union representing nearly 20,000 employees.



The strike could affect operations at hospitals and clinics as well as research on a wide array of medical, climate and other issues.