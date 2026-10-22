Suhauna Hussain is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously wrote for the Business desk, where she covered labor unions and workers in the California economy. She also covered technology and tourism for the desk. Hussain joined the paper as a reporting fellow in December 2018. She has written for the Tampa Bay Times, the Center for Public Integrity, the East Bay Express and the Chronicle of Higher Education. She got her start in journalism at Berkeley’s independent student-run newspaper, the Daily Californian. Hussain was raised in L.A. and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in political economy.