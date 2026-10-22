Suhauna Hussain is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously wrote for the Business desk, where she covered labor unions and workers in the California economy. She also covered technology and tourism for the desk. Hussain joined the paper as a reporting fellow in December 2018. She has written for the Tampa Bay Times, the Center for Public Integrity, the East Bay Express and the Chronicle of Higher Education. She got her start in journalism at Berkeley’s independent student-run newspaper, the Daily Californian. Hussain was raised in L.A. and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in political economy.
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Parents whose children were illegally speeding or driving illegally on public streets have been charged in a crackdown by Orange County prosecutors.
A man walked into the path of a Tesla on Interstate 80 in Vallejo and died from his injuries, California Highway Patrol said.
Authorities had been searching for Merle Wakefield, 69, for nearly a month after he cut off his GPS monitor in San Diego and fled.
Video: ‘¡Ayúdenme!’ ICE detiene de forma violenta a un hombre que afirma ser ciudadano estadounidense
Un vídeo en el que se ve a un vecino de Long Beach gritando que tiene el brazo roto y pidiendo ayuda, mientras unos agentes de inmigración lo mantienen inmovilizado en el suelo, ha desatado la indignación en la comunidad.
‘Help me!’ Videos of ICE violently detaining man who says he’s U.S. citizen spark outrage
Videos of a Long Beach resident screaming that his arm is broken and begging for help as he is pinned to the ground by immigration agents have sparked outrage in the community.
Serial rapist and cosmetics heir is free. San Gabriel Valley community is outraged, mayor says
The release of convicted serial rapist Andrew Stuart Luster on parole is garnering outrage in the San Gabriel Valley community where he reportedly lives.
Here’s what we know about the man who allegedly bugged an OpenAI conference room in San Francisco
The FBI last week arrested an OpenAI engineer working in the company’s San Francisco office and charged him with intercepting oral communications. Court documents unsealed Tuesday paint a picture of a man using AI to surveil his employer and his bosses using AI to catch him.
Damage from a week’s worth of high surf and El Niño-related storms brought many warnings from officials.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Brian Anthony Williams, whom they allege is a fugitive from Iowa who lived for more than a decade under an alias and worked as a chef in San Diego.