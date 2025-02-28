LA Times Today: Colleges, K-12 schools ordered by Trump administration to abolish DEI or face funding cuts

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



President Donald Trump promised to abolish diversity, equity and inclusion across the federal government. The Department of Education recently ordered schools to eliminate D.E.I. programs or risk losing federal funding.



So now, educators and administrators across the country are scrambling to figure out the new rules -- effecting everything from financial aid programs to graduation ceremonies.



Jaweed Kaleem covers education for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with more.