LA Times Today: Children’s Hospital L.A. lifts recent limits on hormonal therapy for transgender youth

Hundreds of people protested outside Children’s Hospital Los Angeles after its decision to limit gender affirming care for transgender youth.



The hospital was caught between state law protecting LGBTQIA+ youth and President Trump’s executive order threatening to withhold funding. Patients and families were caught in the middle.



L.A. Times public health reporter Emily Alpert Reyes joined Lisa McRee with the story