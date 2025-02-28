Trump and Vance berate Zelensky in Oval Office blowup
An extraordinary diplomatic rupture unfolded in the Oval Office on Friday when President Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly berated Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, as an ungrateful ally risking global war in its ongoing defense against Russian invaders.
Trump and Zelensky opened their meeting, scheduled around the signing of a joint agreement on access to Ukraine’s rare-earth minerals, with complimentary terms, hailing the deal as a concrete American investment in Ukraine’s future.
But tensions quickly boiled over in unprecedented fashion when Vance accused the Ukrainian president of undermining Trump in public.
