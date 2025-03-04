LA Times Today: Higher wine prices on the horizon? Wine retailers brace for tariffs

Whether it’s a red or a white, popping the cork on a bottle of wine could get more expensive if it’s not made in the United States.



President Donald Trump’s promised tariffs on foreign imports will likely give sommeliers – and even casual wine drinkers – some serious heartburn. Patrick Comiskey covers the wine industry and joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.