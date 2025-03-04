LA Times Today: ‘You don’t have the cards’: Trump and Vance berate Zelensky in Oval Office blowup

We all saw the ugly exchange between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodamyr Zelensky. The blowup has upended U.S. policy, it has upended European politics and it has thrilled Russia.



Now European leaders are scrambling to assess the damage and find a way to fix it.



L.A. Times political reporter Faith Pinho was in the room when it happened and joined Lisa McRee to discuss it.