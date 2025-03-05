LA Times Today: Forget Trump’s wrecking ball. Here’s how to treat America’s public lands

It is a vast swath of California land, considered sacred by some and home to wildlife and cultural sites. It’s called Chuckwalla and it became a protected national monument under President Joe Biden.



Now, conservationists are concerned that could all be undone.



L.A. Times climate columnist Sammy Roth joined Lisa McRee with details.