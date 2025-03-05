President Trump’s tariffs are going to hit food and alcohol hard, especially in California
That extra dab of guacamole on a burrito is likely to cost more in coming days.
President Trump’s new tariffs, which went into effect Tuesday as scheduled, are expected to increase the price of Mexican avocados, beer and tequila — all very popular imports among Californians.
