LA Times Today: Trump’s attacks on the media reach new heights

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



For years, President Donald Trump has branded media outlets as “fake news” - contributing to an overall decline in public trust in journalism. With reporters being barred from the oval office and lawsuits against news outlets, L.A. Times senior entertainment writer Meg James wrote about trump’s anti-media attacks in his second term.