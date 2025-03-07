Advertisement
VIDEO | 03:06
Bill Addison’s Perfect Martini
By Bill Addison
 and Mark E. Potts
Restaurant critic Bill Addison shares his secrets to making a perfect martini at home. Number one? Stirred, not shaken.
Food
Bill Addison

Bill Addison is the restaurant critic of the Los Angeles Times. He is recipient of the 2023 Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award from the James Beard Foundation, among numerous other accolades. Addison was previously national critic for Eater and held food critic positions at the San Francisco Chronicle, the Dallas Morning News and Atlanta magazine.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

