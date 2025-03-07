Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:56
Forever 21 is closing its headquarters and roughly 200 stores
California

By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
 and Brenda Elizondo
At its peak, Forever 21 operated more than 800 stores worldwide and earned billions in revenue.

Now, the U.S. operator of the once popular chain plans to close roughly 200 stores as well as its downtown Los Angeles headquarters.

Industry analysts cited several reasons behind Forever 21’s struggles, including expanding too rapidly, failing to keep up with rapid changes in fast-fashion trends and rising competition from online retailers.
California
Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

