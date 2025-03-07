Forever 21 is closing its headquarters and roughly 200 stores
At its peak, Forever 21 operated more than 800 stores worldwide and earned billions in revenue.
Now, the U.S. operator of the once popular chain plans to close roughly 200 stores as well as its downtown Los Angeles headquarters.
Industry analysts cited several reasons behind Forever 21’s struggles, including expanding too rapidly, failing to keep up with rapid changes in fast-fashion trends and rising competition from online retailers.
