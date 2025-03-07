Lili Reinhart on growing up online and her social media thriller ‘American Sweatshop’

Lili Reinhart opens up about growing up online, curating her TikTok feed and her social media thriller, “American Sweatshop”: “I have wanted to be online less, more so than ever in my life,” she told The Times’ Mark Olsen at @sxsw, where the film is having its world premiere.