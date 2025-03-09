Amanda Peet on ‘Fantasy Life’ and the greatness of older womens’ lust

Matthew Shear, Amanda Peet and Alessandro Nivola talk “Fantasy Life” at the L.A. Times studio at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival. Peet touches on how films seem to finally be focusing on what women want, especially older women, while Nivola discusses why being directed by an actor, like Shear, is a joy.