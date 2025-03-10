How did the wildfires affect Southern California birds?

California’s wildfires have significantly impacted wildlife, prompting researchers at the Natural History Museum to examine the effects on bird populations.

LA Times science reporter Corinne Purtill speaks with ornithologist, Allison Shultz, who is currently studying bird feathers as a way to track how pollution has affected birds and shedding light on the broader environmental consequences of the fires.