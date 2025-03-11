LA Times Today: Canada pushes back on Trump’s tariffs

President Trump has escalated tensions with Canada by threating to impose significant tariffs on imports like dairy and lumber. In retaliation, Canada has announced its own tariffs on U.S. goods. The situation is now further complicated by political developments in Canada where they’ve elected a new prime minister.



Tonda MacCharles is the Ottawa bureau chief for the Toronto Star and has been covering this ongoing story.