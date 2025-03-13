Nipsey Hussle’s legacy lives on with Marathon Burger

With Wagyu smash burgers, vegan options, wings, milkshakes and an oldies-throwback playlist to set the mood, Marathon Burger debuts on Melrose Avenue. The newest venture from the Marathon lifestyle brand celebrates the legacy of its late founder, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, entrepreneur and community figure Nipsey Hussle.