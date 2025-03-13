LA Times Today: A fired federal biologist shares his story (and a warning)
A sweeping wave of federal firings has left thousands of workers without jobs.
Ben Vizzachero was a federal biologist at Los Padres National Forest and was among those. He says the terminations pose serious consequences for wildlife protection and public safety
