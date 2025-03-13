LA Times Today: A fired federal biologist shares his story (and a warning)

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



A sweeping wave of federal firings has left thousands of workers without jobs.



Ben Vizzachero was a federal biologist at Los Padres National Forest and was among those. He says the terminations pose serious consequences for wildlife protection and public safety