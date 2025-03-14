LA Times Today: These are our favorite ‘mental health escapes’ within driving distance of L.A.

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Devastating wildfires, deadly aviation accidents and political unrest have led to a tumultuous start to 2025. If you’re looking for a way to ease your anxiety, how about a getaway?



Travel writer Christopher Reynolds joined Lisa McRee with an L.A. Times list of mental health escapes.