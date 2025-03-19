Mexican president’s strategy faces its biggest test yet

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s strategic diplomacy in handling President Trump’s trade threats has played a key role in delaying new tariffs.Her careful approach to foreign relations has earned her widespread approval, with polls consistently showing approval ratings above 70%. A strong leader navigating complex challenges on the international stage.
