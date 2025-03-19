LA Times Today: ‘Paint Japan blue’: How the Dodgers’ vision of Japanese prominence became reality

Japanese icon and Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani providing a memorable moment for thousands of baseball fans who were packed inside the Tokyo Dome in Japan.



Los Angeles opened the 2025 season with a four to one win today against the Chicago Cubs.



L.A. Times Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris is getting an up-close look at how the Dodgers are “painting Japan blue.”