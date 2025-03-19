LA Times Today: Trump, the GOP and DOGE have launched their attack on Social Security. You should start worrying now

President Trump took aim at Social Security in his address to Congress last week. He repeated Elon Musk’s untrue claim that millions of people over 100 years old were fraudulently collecting benefits.



Trump has promised to root out waste, fraud and abuse. But critics say he’s laying the groundwork to cut one of America’s most popular government programs.



L.A. Times business columnist Michael Hiltzik wrote an opinion piece about why DOGE cuts to Social Security have so many people worried.