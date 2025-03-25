LA Times Today: Why Tesla’s bumpy ride may not be over

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



President Donald Trump has denied a New York Times report which said Elon Musk was receiving a military briefing on top secret plans for combating aggression from China.



But Musk’s influence in U.S. government continues to grow, and so do questions about his role as an advisor to the White House.



And at the same time Musk’s company Tesla has been taking a beating, with its stock taking a dive.



L.A. Times business columnist Michael Hiltzick has been following Musk’s and Tesla’s bumpy ride.