LA Times Today: With friends like Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk, Newsom may talk himself to political death

Steve Bannon – the right wing provocateur who was one of the architects of President Donald Trump’s first term – sat down to talk with California Governor Gavin Newsom on his new podcast.



The podcast, called “This is Gavin Newsom,” has sparked controversy due to the governor’s alignment with some of the views of his conservative guests.



L.A. Times columnist Mark Barabak writes the governor is baffling listeners and putting democrats on edge.