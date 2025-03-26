California, Uber, Lyft in settlement talks over wage theft claims

In early 2020, thousands of drivers — led by Southern California advocacy group Rideshare Drivers United — filed claims with the state against Uber and Lyft. They alleged the companies had illegally treated them as independent contractors and owed them more than $1.3 billion in wages, expenses and damages.



Now, the state is set to begin settlement negotiations with the ride-hailing giants. And drivers want the California attorney general and the labor commissioner to take their demands into account during the closed-door talks.



People who actively drove for Uber and Lyft between 2016 and 2020 could be eligible for the potential settlement, which probably involves more than 250,000 drivers, according to Rideshare Drivers United.