Their homes survived the fires, but will cleanup pose new danger?

Most homes surrounding the Altadena Golf Course are still standing. But residents wonder if it’s safe to return as a concrete recycling operation takes over the space.Many residents considered themselves lucky — their homes would need to be cleared of smoke and ash before they could return, but their neighborhood was still standing.



The momentary relief soon gave way to a new fear when the county announced that the space that likely helped save their homes would become a dumping ground for debris and the headquarters for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ concrete crushing and recycling operation. Residents have been told that the work is safe. But they have seen no evidence to back that claim and wonder if the push for a speedy cleanup could pose new danger.