The Sundance Film Festival is moving to Boulder
Entertainment & Arts

By Mark Olsen
 and Mark E. Potts
The Sundance Film Festival will move to Boulder, Colo., beginning with the 2027 edition, a transformative change for one of the independent film community’s key annual events. Following a vote on Wednesday by the Sundance Institute’s board of trustees, the city was chosen over the other two finalists, Cincinnati and Salt Lake City.
