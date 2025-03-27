The Sundance Film Festival is moving to Boulder

The Sundance Film Festival will move to Boulder, Colo., beginning with the 2027 edition, a transformative change for one of the independent film community’s key annual events. Following a vote on Wednesday by the Sundance Institute’s board of trustees, the city was chosen over the other two finalists, Cincinnati and Salt Lake City.