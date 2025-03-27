The Sundance Film Festival is moving to Boulder

The Sundance Film Festival will move to Boulder, Colo., beginning with the 2027 edition, a transformative change for one of the independent film community’s key annual events. Following a vote on Wednesday by the Sundance Institute’s board of trustees, the city was chosen over the other two finalists, Cincinnati and Salt Lake City.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.