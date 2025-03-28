LA Times Today: Key points people need to understand about Trump’s Education Department closure

The Department of Education is the latest victim in President Trump’s slash and burn downsizing of the federal government. It’s been gutted by layoffs and California is now suing to try to stop the cuts.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume has written about how all of this will impact our kids.