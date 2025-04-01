LA Times Today: White House ordered firing of L.A. federal prosecutor on ex-Fatburger CEO case, sources say

It has never been a secret: President Donald Trump has long vowed to rid the justice system of anyone deemed disloyal. Now, the firing of a federal prosecutor in Los Angeles raises the question: How far will the Trump administration go to purify the Department of Justice?



L.A. Times reporter James Queally joined Lisa McRee to discuss it.